Under Armour All-America Game: Elite WR Arjei Henderson has top three

Try as he may to alleviate the stress, Arjei Henderson concedes that the recruitment process can take its toll mentally.

“I’ve definitely had some sleepless nights,” said Henderson, a wide receiver at Fort Bend Travis High School (Richmond, Texas). “I just try not to let it get to me to that point too much; at the end of the day I’m in a position to play the game I love at a high level. That helps.”

MORE: Full rosters for Under Armour All-America Game

Henderson will suit up for Team Ballaholics in the Under Armour All-America Game, which commences on Thursday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

“I’m really excited about the game,” Henderson said. “It gives me a chance to just kick back and play football. After the game is when I’ll start taking more visits so I can be ready to make a decision on Signing Day (February 6).”

Currently, the only visit that’s set in stone with a date attached is to Florida on Jan. 25. Henderson said he knows he’ll also take visits to Florida State and Tennessee but hasn’t set the dates for them yet.

Those three schools make up Henderson’s top three.

“I’m just weighing out the pros and cons of each school,” Henderson said. “Sometimes you try and get advice from other people too.”

There’s been no shortage of the latter for Henderson amongst the Under Armour All Americans; committed players have been pleading their case trying to get him to team-up with them next season.

“I would have to say the Penn State guys, John Dunmore and Noah Cain, have had the best pitch,” Henderson said. “They won’t let me stop hearing about Penn State so that’s been cool. I take all the information in, but, at the end of the day, I’ve gotta make the best decision for me.”

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY