Under Armour All-America Game: Everything you need to know

The 2019 Under Armour All-America Game is Thursday, with coverage starting on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. ET. Below is all our coverage of the game, from jersey presentations to player diaries and everything in between.
To start, here are our stories from the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.
Game Coverage
- Full rosters
- POLL: Who will be named MVP for Team Flash at Under Armour All-America Game?
- POLL: Who will be named MVP for Team Ballaholics at Under Armour All-America Game?
- Players to watch on Team Ballaholics
- Players to watch on Team Flash
Coverage from Orlando
- Kayvon Thibodeaux leads Team Ballaholics to American Family Insurance Skills Challenge title
- Elite WR Arjei Henderson has top three
- Darnell Wright fielding sales pitches at Under Armour All-America Game
- Player’s Lounge at Under Armour Game like a Miami club with cleats … and haircuts
- Wanya Morris, named after Boyz II Men singer, just wants a duet with him
- Power, flexibility and yoga: Ishmael Sopsher ready for Under Armour Game
- Texas commit Jake Smith to miss Under Armour All-America Game
- PHOTOS: Under Armour All-America Game Practice, Day 1
- PHOTOS: Athletes arrive, get uniforms for Under Armour All-America Game