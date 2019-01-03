Under Armour All-America Game: Kaiir Elam drained from recruiting questions

The Benjamin School (North Palm Beach, Fla.) cornerback Kaiir Elam has had his fill of the redundant recruiting questions this week at Under Armour All-American Game practices.

When asked on a scale from 1-10 how tired he was of reciting the same answers over and over, with 10 representing “Super Annoyed,” Elam laughed and said he was “at a strong 15.”

“I understand this is what comes with being uncommitted and unsigned though,” Elam said. “But it gets to be a lot.”

The circus will be coming to a close soon with four official visits planned for January and a decision coming soon thereafter.

“I’ll definitely be visiting Georgia and Florida,” Elam said. “The other two visits are the ones I have to make up my mind on really soon.”

Elam will decide on the last two officials between Oregon, Colorado, Tennessee and Ohio State.

“I’m really excited about the visits,” Elam said. “I’m taking my parents and my brother and sister with me on the visits. We’re all involved in this; the ultimate decision is mine, but I really trust their advice and respect their opinions.”

Elam said that his three goals for college are developing on the field, graduating in three years and having the opportunity to play right away.

“The school that can give me that will have a great chance with me,” Elam said. “I’m not sure when I’ll make my decision; the plan is for Signing Day, but we’ll see how it goes. It could change.”

