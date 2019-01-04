Under Armour All-America Game: What We Learned

From playmakers to history makers there were tons of takeaways in Team Ballaholics’ 28-27 win over Team Flash at the Under Armour All-America Game on Thursday night at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

Marcus Washington took home MVP honors for Team Ballaholics after grabbing seven receptions for 89 yards and two touchdowns and Jerrion Ealy won MVP for Team Flash after racking up 119 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Marcus Washington and Jerrion Ealy got themselves some bling after taking home MVP honors of the 2019 @UAFootball All-America Game.#UAALLAMERICA pic.twitter.com/MBpk5acF3A — All-America Game (@AllAmericaGame) January 4, 2019

Here are a handful of things we learned.

RELATED: Everything to know about the UA All-America Game

Oklahoma practices will be super-competitive next season

Team Ballaholics wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. said that the 2019 wide receiver class at Oklahoma is perhaps its best ever, but the Sooners incoming defensive backs are far from being slouches.

Wease and Team Flash defensive back Jaden Davis will be teammates next season but matched up multiple times throughout Thursday’s game and competed at a high level.

Davis broke up passes and made plays and Wease caught a picture-perfect touchdown pass plus another one that was ruled incomplete (Though it probably shouldn’t have been.).

The Sooners ranked No. 1 in the Big 12 in receiving and No. 9 in interceptions this season; look for them to be near the top of the pack in both categories next season.

🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨 Oklahoma signee Theo Wease catches a TD pass in the Under Armour All-American game and then throws 🤘⬇️.#NewWave19 | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/mr3F7CMZtr — Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) January 4, 2019

LSU has a clutch kicker in Cade York

You’d have to go back 23 years to find the longest field goal in LSU history, a 54-yarder by Wade Richey in a game against Kentucky in 1996.

That alone makes incoming kicker York an instant legend; he mailed a 59-yarder for Team Flash in Thursday’s game. It was the longest field goal in the game’s history.

Team Flash coach Steve Mariucci jokingly took a little credit for York’s historic moment.

“I coached the kickers,” Mariucci said during halftime of the telecast. “And that guy his a 59-yarder!”

Team Ballaholics coach Deion Sanders was quick to point out that, Mariucci “had nothing to do with that.”

What happens when you hit the longest field goal in Under Armour All-America Game history? You put on the crown and swag out in the @UAFootball All-America Game throne! 👑👑👑 #UAALLAMERICA pic.twitter.com/wlTTuJ9oZm — All-America Game (@AllAmericaGame) January 3, 2019

Time for instant replay

The Under Armour All-America Game does not use instant replay, but perhaps they should start since two key plays robbed Team Ballaholics of two scores.

First, Team Ballaholics wide receiver Theo Wease Jr., an Oklahoma signee, pulled in what was probably the catch of the night between two Team Flash defenders, but it was ruled incomplete.

5🌟 WR Theo Wease (Oklahoma) caught this for a TOUCHDOWN but it was ruled incomplete. No replay in the #UnderArmourAllAmericaGame pic.twitter.com/qMnmOn8TSm — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) January 3, 2019

Then, Team Ballaholics linebacker Josh Calvert, a Washington signee, ripped an interception from the hands of Team Flash wide receiver Dylan Wright, a Texas A&M signee, but Wright was ruled down.

Calvert was well on his way to a score before the referee blew the whistle.

Both plays would have likely been overturned by instant replay.

Jerrion Ealy’s decision on football or baseball will be even more difficult

The Team Flash running back will have to decide on whether he’ll turn pro on the baseball diamond or suit up at Ole Miss on the gridiron.

His performance in Thursday’s game – 16 carries for 119 yards and two touchdowns – certainly seemed to suggest that he’s got a bright future if he opts for the latter.

Ealy’s performance set an Under Armour All-America Game rushing record.

His family wore shirts that read “1 of only 4” with a baseball and a football on the front, signifying that Ealy was in rare company being named an Under Armour All American in both sports.

Ealy, an outfielder, checked in at No. 18 on MLB.com’s list of the top 50 draft-eligible players for the 2019 MLB Draft.

That said, it would be hard to imagine Ealy passing up the chance to turn in what looks like a promising career with the Rebels and potentially on Sunday afternoons.

4🌟 RB Jerrion Ealy (Ole Miss) with the TOUCHDOWN 🔥🔥🔥 #UnderArmourAllAmericaGame pic.twitter.com/noqJrFChzk — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) January 4, 2019

Jayden Daniels stole the show

There was so much rave about Team Ballaholics quarterback Bo Nix this week at Under Armour All-America Game practices, but in Thursday’s game, his backup Jayden Daniels left the greater lasting impression in the win.

Daniels, an Arizona State signee, went 9-of-13 for 101 yards and two touchdowns and added 21 rushing yards in the win.

Nix, an Auburn signee, finished 7-of-17 for 89 yards.

Given that both players have promising futures and will challenge for starting jobs as freshmen, Daniels’ performance just reiterated that he’s one of the top quarterbacks in the country.

4🌟 QB Jayden Daniels (Arizona State) to 4🌟 WR Marcus Washington (Texas) for the TOUCHDOWN #UnderArmourAllAmericaGame pic.twitter.com/DyMRiLT95O — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) January 4, 2019

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY