Under Armour All-American Diary: 4-star DT Jaquaze Sorrells names his three finalists

In the days leading up to the Under Armour All-America Game, USA TODAY High School Sports will be checking in with a number of players for their accounts of the events and activities in Orlando. This entry is from Jaquaze Sorrells a four star defensive tackle from Winter Park (Fla.) High School, who remains uncommitted. He will compete for Team Ballaholics in Thursday’s game.

The Under Armour experience has been beautiful. Obviously it’s my home town. I’m enjoying it with the best of the best offensive linemen.

It’s a dream come true since I’ve been dreaming of working on this since the fifth or sixth grade. It’s an enjoyable moment. I’m not sure if I’m the first person from back home (in Winter Park) to play in the game, but I’m the first four-star lineman from my school and that makes me excited for the future.

Competing every day has been the best part of the week. Being around a lot of these guys that I won’t be going to college with but I have relationships with, that’s been a big thing. And learning a lot from these coaches in how they develop themselves and their players. Picking up new information from a different perspective, it helps.

So far I’m settling in on Alabama, South Carolina and Penn State as my final three schools. I’m going to decide on National Signing Day and I’m planning on taking my visits in January; I have one set up for the 18th to South Carolina and one on the 25th to Penn State.

I don’t think there’s any one thing that will stand out as why I make my decision. Either those visits will go the way I think and will line up with the coaches and what I’ve heard, or they won’t. It’s about the overall fit and where I feel comfortable, where my heart leads me. I’m not really picky about which school does what; I just want to be developed by the best, be at that school for three to four years and go to the league, or figure out what happens from there.

What I’ll remember the most is being able to cross another goal off my list and be here with so many great athletes, and as time goes on everyone will make their names known on the college and NFL stage. Right now I’m excited to cross this off the bucket list.