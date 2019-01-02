Under Armour All-America Diary: WR Devonta Lee locks in official visits with LSU, Texas A&M

In the days leading up to the Under Armour All-America Game, USA TODAY High School Sports will be checking in with a number of players for their accounts of the events and activities in Orlando. This entry is from Devonta Lee, a four star wide receiver from Amite (La.) High School, who remains uncommitted. He will compete for Team Flash in Thursday’s game.

It’s been great down here. I worked so hard to get here, and it feels great competing against the best of the best. I’ve been against some great players. I feel like I’ve been getting better and better and making plays in practice, so I’m excited for the game.

Going out to (Disney World’s) Hollywood Studios, playing pool, playing games, relaxing with the guys, chilling with my (Louisiana) boot boys, it’s been awesome. And the music here has kept everything really hype. (Hoover wide receiver) George Pickens has been spitting bars and getting my hyped and I’ve been jumping in with him some. I’ve been feeling it.

It’s crazy. Some of these guys are trying to talk to me to get them to come to their school. Oklahoma, they’ve been talking to me. I have three more official visits left. I’m going to A&M on the 13th and LSU the first weekend of February. I don’t know about the last one yet.

Jeremiah Crowder has been tough, but there’s a few defensive backs that have been really tough. Marquez Beason is really talented, Mykael Wright has been really good. We challenge each other all the time. Jordan Clark, too.

I’m the first person from my family to come to one of these games, and the first person from my school to play in this game, me and Ishmael (defensive tackle Ishmael Sopsher). This is going to be a great memory.

I just want to go out there and compete, be humble and make plays and play fast and physical. If I do that I’ll make a name for myself and leave a mark.