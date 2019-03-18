Under the radar, 280 high school seniors earned college scholarships as golf caddies

There’s a national high school sports scholarship that falls far below the traditional radar, whether it can even be considered a bona fide athletic scholarship. As reported by the Denver Post, some 13 seniors across Colorado are headed to the University of Colorado in the fall as recipients of the Chick Evans scholarship, a program that provides four years of housing and tuition at 18 universities across the country for students who are recognized as excellent caddies and want to use their skills in college, whether as golf caddies or in other pursuits.

We’ve covered the Chick Evans program here at USA TODAY High School Sports before, but it’s worth reemphasizing just how unique the scholarships are.

A release from the Chick Evans program indicates that the scholarship program will reward a grand total of 280 scholarships across the country for the 2019 graduating class.

While 280 may seem like a relatively insignificant number, it’s no small feat for a relatively overlooked population that can have a major impact on a high school or college team. As the Post showcased, one of the award’s Colorado recipients is Cherry Hills Country Club caddy Carmen Garcia, a St. Mary’s Academy (Cherry Hills, Colo.) graduate who will now attend Colorado on the back of both his caddying expertise and academic skill.

“With a college education, I want to set an example for Latinas that come after me,” Garcia told the Post. “I want to rise up individually and inspire other Latinas to pursue a college education.”

She isn’t alone, even if most of the country hasn’t noticed they exist until now.