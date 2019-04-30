All-Name Team: Unique Drake voted best name in girls high school sports

April is Girls Sports Month, and as part of USA TODAY High School Sports’ fourth-annual Girls Sports Month celebration, we’re speaking with some of the most influential female athletes, coaches and celebrities in the sports world. We will also be highlighting some of the best stories from the past year as well as featuring some of the trailblazers.

Unique (adj.).

yoo-neek

“One of a kind; unlike anything else”

Special; Individual; Distinctive.

The ALL-USA Girls Athlete Name of the Year.

Unique Drake, a senior basketball player at Westwood (Blythewood, S.C.), was voted as the girls athlete with the best name in the country.

With a strong first name and a last name synonymous with one of the great rappers of the generation, it was unsurprising to see her finish at the top.

With 10,020 votes, she garnered 64.68% of the final tally.

FULL VOTE: See how the final vote stacked up

But Drake is more than a great name. She was the star of the Westwood basketball team, leading the Redhawks to a 24-6 record and Final Four appearance.

She averaged 14.7 points, 3.6 assists and 4.2 steals per game, all team-high, and her 45 percent shooting was tied for highest on the team.

Drake is a four-star point guard committed to St. John’s.

In the All-Name vote, she beat out Aspen Wesley, a senior softball player at Neshoba Central (Philadelphia, Miss.) who finished with 2,726 votes, 17.6% of the tally.

Presleigh Pilon, a junior softball player at Murrieta Mesa (Calif.), Softball finished in third place 7.91% of the vote, 1,226 total.