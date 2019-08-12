U.S. boys, girls regions win 2019 Jr. NBA Global Championship

For the second time in two years, both victors of the Jr. NBA Global Championships hailed from the United States.

On Sunday, the Central Region Girls took home the championship with a 72-35 win over Canada. The Central team played lockdown defense, limiting the Canada team to 28.8% shooting from the field, and forward Kiara Smith scored a team-high 15 points.

Smya Nichols was once again at the center of the action as well, posting eight points, nine rebounds and five assists as a center.

Additionally, guard Chloe Clardy had nine points, four rebounds, six assists and three steals. Guard Jada Williams added 11 points.

The Central Region, from Kansas City, Missouri, shut down star Canada player Caidence Amartey, who could not score a single point. Anaya Johnson and Cyanne John combined for three points on 10 field goal attempts.

This is the second straight year that the Central Region Girls won the championship.

After they took home gold, the Boys West Region from Los Angeles took down the Africa Region 70-61. Tyler Rolinson led the way with 21 points and 12 rebounds, and Taj DeGourville took over in the fourth quarter.

With Africa star Marouf Moumine unable to return after suffering a leg injury midway through the second quarter, the team lost its best player and one of the top performers in the tournament. But Africa continued to compete, going into the second half with a three-point lead.

The West Region tied the game to end the third quarter, and DeGourville started draining 3-pointers. Twelve of his 15 points came in the fourth quarter, three of them coming off threes, and finished the game with four rebounds, assists and steals apiece.

Africa hung around without Moumine, though, in large part due to Seydina Limamoulaye Faye. He had 16 points, three blocks and a whopping 24 rebounds to help Africa stick in the game.

But DeGourville hit three 3-pointers in the first two minutes of the fourth, giving West a lead that would be maintained throughout.

The West Boys are pulling away in the 4th quarter thanks to this KEY 10-0 run! 🔑🔥 #JrNBAGlobalChampionship Watch the finish LIVE on @FOXSports pic.twitter.com/xfguLEMamX — Jr. NBA (@jrnba) August 11, 2019

The West Region took home the gold.

With that, the second Jr. NBA Global Championship came to the end.

Once again, U.S. regions came out on top.