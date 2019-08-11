U.S. wins Lacrosse Women’s U19 World Championship; Caitlyn Wurzburger named to all-world team

In 2015, the Canadian team ended the United States’ four-tournament reign atop the Women’s U19 Lacrosse World Championship.

On Saturday, the U.S. got its revenge.

The United State took down Canada in the championship game of the 2019 U19 lacrosse tournament by a score of 13-3, dismantling Canada on its own turf at Trent University in Peterborough, Canada.

For the fifth time in the seven Women’s U19 Lacrosse World Championships, held once every four years beginning in 1995, USA is back on top.

Caitlyn Wurzburger, one of the three high school players on the team, was named to the all-world team.

Wurzburger had one goal, two assists and two shots on goal in the championship game. She finished the tournament with 21 goals, which was tied with Izzy Scane (Northwestern) for the team high, and her 25 shots on goal were second to Scane.

She was one of five players on the U.S. team to be named to the all-world team. Wurzburger was joined by Scane, Brianne Gross, Rachel Hall and Maddie Jenner.

There were two other high school athletes on the U.S. roster.

Isabelle Smith had 19 goals and 24 shots on goal, both of which were third-best on the team behind Wurzburger and Scane.

Leah Holmes finished the tournament with 17 goals (fourth on team) and 19 shots on goal (T-fourth).

In the championship game, the United State held Canada scoreless for 38 minutes while they scored nine straight goals. What had been a 3-2 match at the beginning of the second quarter grew and eventually culminated in the 13-3 U.S. win.

Holmes scored a team-high four goals in the championship game. She is committed to Northwestern.

Smith, a Boston College commit, had one goal and a pair of caused turnovers.

Wurzburger scored once and had two assists. After graduating high school this year, she will play at North Carolina.

Entering senior year, they helped USA join the four national teams before who had won it all.

After losing the championship game to Australia in the inaugural tournament in 1995, the U.S. beat Australia in the championship four times in a row from 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2011. In the 2015 tournament, Canada burst through and won 9-8.

With the win Saturday, U.S. returns to the top of the lacrosse world.