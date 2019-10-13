USA Basketball: Chosen 25 combo guard Jaden Springer says decision coming ‘soon’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida) combo guard Jaden Springer doesn’t want to be locked in to a timetable as it pertains to ending his recruitment and picking a school; he would, however, concede that the end is near.

“It’s gonna be soon,” said Springer, who is ranked No. 13 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2020. “It could be any day now.”

Springer has already taken official visits to each of his top three schools – Memphis, Michigan and Tennessee – and broke down what he liked about each.

Memphis: “Just being around Penny Hardaway and Mike Miller and all the coaches that have been in the NBA is big. They teach you not only how to get there, but how to stay there too. That really stood out to me. I liked the campus and I know they’re in for a big year with the class they brought in. I know I could be a part of something special after this season.”

Michigan: “When I went there I really liked everything about it. The coaches really kept it real with me and I know that’s a staff that I can trust. The fans were great, and I feel like they’ve got something great with Juwan Howard as the head coach.”

Tennessee: “They’re a family and the fans love their team. The whole city is behind them and that’s big. I really like Rick Barnes and I feel like I’d really develop under him. It’s a great situation.”

Springer, who helped the Ascenders win the GEICO Nationals title last season, has been out most of the summer with a foot injury. He only began playing again on Monday.

“It’s great to be back out on the court,” Springer said. “The biggest thing is getting my wind back up, but that’s something I can fix easily.”

Deciding on a college will be anything but.

“It’ll be tough because I’ve got some really good options,” Springer said. “I could see myself playing at any of the schools. I feel like I’ll decide before the season, I just have to talk things over with my family and get it done.”

