USA Basketball: Chosen 25 forward Isaiah Todd still mulling over decision

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Isaiah Todd knows when, it’s the “who” that’s currently got him at a standstill.

On Monday, Todd told USA Today Sports that he’d cut his list to Michigan and Kansas and that he would be deciding on Oct. 17, his 18th birthday, but with just five days until the big reveal, Todd said the decision has gotten even tougher.

“I have so much respect for both coaches and schools,” Todd said. “This is a tough decision because I know that both places would be great for me.”

That notion becomes even more clear when he breaks down what he likes about each the Wolverines and the Jayhawks.

Michigan: “I like Juwan Howard. He’s just cool and he just gets it. He’s relatable. Plus, I loved that visit; everything about it. I feel like I clicked with the team, and I love the history that they have there. The fans are really passionate too; I love that.”

Kansas: “I like Bill Self, he’s a guy that you just have to like. Just a good, genuine person. I clicked with the team and I already knew some of the players there. The fan base is really strong and they’re crazy for their team. I love that.”

Wherever he ends up, Todd is sure to make an immediate impact.

At 6-foot-10, he handles the ball like a guard and as a result scores efficiently on all three levels, protects the rim and plays with a high motor.

Todd, who checks in at No. 8 in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25, averaged 18.3 points and 8.4 rebounds a game for Night Rydas (Florida) on the Nike EYBL this summer.

“At the end of the day I know I’ll make the right decision,” Todd said. “It’s hard when you build close relationships with the coaches and you love both schools, but I feel like either way I go I’ll make the right choice for me.”

