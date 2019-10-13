USA Basketball: Chosen 25 forward Scottie Barnes wants to run the point in college

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The first note listed in Montverde (Florida) Academy star Scottie Barnes’ evaluation in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 rankings is that he “can run the point.” That information is vital for colleges recruiting the 6-foot-7 do-everything forward, specifically Florida State, Oregon, Miami and Kentucky, the schools Barnes said he’s “narrowed it down to.”

Why?

Barnes wants to run the point.

Not point-forward, a sell that some colleges have pitched to Barnes throughout his recruitment…

Point.

“I see myself as a lot more than a four man,” Barnes said. “I see myself as a point. The way I handle the ball and see the floor as a big guard I feel like that’s where I’d be most effective.”

Two things here: Barnes isn’t saying it’s a deal breaker if said schools aren’t recruiting him as a point guard, though he did point out that “it’s more attractive” to him if the school is saying that, and he’s not the cliché forward who handles the ball pretty well and has aspirations to be a floor general.

Refer back to the first note in his Chosen 25 evaluation: “Barnes can run the point.”

He proved that much this summer with NightRydas Elite (Florida), averaging 20 points, 7.6 rebounds and seven assists a game and had an assist-to-turnover ratio of nearly 3-to-1.

In comparison, Barnes’ teammate at Montverde Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 point guard and No. 1 overall player in the Chosen 25, averaged 25.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and had an assist-to-turnover ratio of roughly 2-to-1.

McEachern High School’s (Powder Springs, Georgia) Sharife Cooper, an Auburn commit who is ranked No. 2 among point guards and overall, averaged 25 points, 4.5 rebounds and eight assists and had an assist-to-turnover ratio of roughly 1.5-to-1.

As of now, only Florida State is recruiting Barnes as a point guard, which he conceded makes the Seminoles more attractive.

“At the end of the day I’m a player and I can get in there and adjust in any situation,” Barnes said.

As for a timeline, Barnes said he plans to make a decision “around the beginning of November.” He’s already taken official visits to Oregon and Florida State and plans to visit Kentucky “in the next two weeks.”

Barnes doesn’t currently have set plans to visit Miami.

“I just feel like I’m at my best when I’m creating at the point,” Barnes said. “I’ll factor a lot into my decision, but that’s one of the things for sure.”

