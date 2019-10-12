USA Basketball: Chosen 25 PG Devin Askew not ruling out reclassifying to 2020

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – As of today, Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, California) point guard Devin Askew will stay put in the 2021 class, but once his season is over he plans to “reevaluate” the possibility of reclassifying to 2020.

“I know everyone is asking about that, but I’m not really thinking about that right now,” Askew said. “I’ll look at it again after the season. I still have goals; I want to be a McDonald’s All American, a Jordan Brand All-American and I want to play in the Hoop Summit so I have to weigh it all out.”

Askew has already taken a visit to Louisville, Arizona and Memphis and visited Kentucky last weekend.

He said that he’s “thinking about taking another visit soon,” but wasn’t sure yet.

On his most recent visit to Lexington, Askey said he was most impressed with coach John Calipari’s passion and intensity with his stars.

“Coach Calipari doesn’t care who you are or where you’re ranked,” Askew said. “I had a vision of him being like that, but to see it was different. I love that. If you don’t want a coach like that then you’re not playing the right sport. I don’t want someone telling me how great I am all the time. I want to be pushed.”

This summer, Askew averaged 11.6 points, including draining 41.4 percent of his threes, and 5.1 assists a game for Team WhyNot (California) despite playing alongside fellow Chosen 25 guards like Prolific Prep’s (Napa, California) duo of Nimari Burnett and Jalen Green and Belle Vista Prep’s (Scottsdale, Arizona) Addison Patterson, an Oregon commit.

When asked about a timetable for ending his recruitment, Askew was noncommittal, but added that “on the day I commit, there will be four hats on the table.”

“I’m not saying when I’ll commit,” Askew said. “I’m just weighing everything out right now.”

