USA Basketball: Chosen 25 point guard Kennedy Chandler focused on domination

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – After being virtually unknown coming in to the summer, Briarcrest Christian School (Eads, Tennessee) point guard Kennedy Chandler is a consensus five-star prospect and checks in at No. 14 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2021, but he’s not even close to being satisfied.

“I want to be considered that top point guard and just top player, period,” Chandler said. “That just means I have work to do.”

Here at the USA Basketball Junior Minicamp it’s clear that Chandler is buying in to the old cliché that “there’s no time like the present.”

Chandler has been one of the most impressive floor generals at the camp.

A strong statement after coming off a productive summer that included a Peach Jam title with Mokan Elite (Missouri).

“The summer really put me at another level with different schools,” Chandler said. “Last year I didn’t have any schools coming to my open gym, now Duke has been there, Tennessee, Florida and a bunch of other schools.”

Last week, Kentucky coach John Calipari made his first appearance at Briarcrest to see Chandler.

“It was a great meeting,” Chandler said. “He just told me that he wanted to come see me and that he was focusing on the 2020 class right now but wanted me to know that he was going to keep up with me going forward. It’s Coach Cal, so that’s always a cool thing to hear.”

Chandler has already taken visits to Memphis and Kansas but doesn’t have immediate plans to take any other visits right now.

“I’m just focusing on this camp right now and playing against all of the best competition,” Chandler said. “Most of the best guys are here so it’s important to learn and stay focused. I want a chance to play for my country next year, so I want to leave an impression.”

