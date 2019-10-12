USA Basketball: Chosen 25 SG Josh Christopher said Howard official was a ‘10’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – From Thurgood Marshall, the first African-American Supreme Court justice, to the “Black Panther” himself, Chadwick Boseman, Howard University certainly doesn’t lack for star power in its African-American alumni base.

What Howard, arguably the most popular of the historically black colleges and universities, or HBCUs, has never had, in an official capacity, is a five-star high school basketball take a visit to its historic campus.

In that regard, Mayfair High School (Lakewood, California) shooting guard Josh Christopher certainly broke the mold with his visit last weekend.

“I had a great time,” said Christopher, a senior who is ranked No. 16 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25. “They really showed me a great time and it felt like home for me. I was very comfortable there. It was important for me and my family to take a real look at a school from my culture.”

Still, Christopher is fully aware that most people don’t actually believe that he’s considering going to play for a team that finished right at .500 (17-17) in the MEAC last season.

“I know people think that, but, honestly, I would never waste anyone’s time like that,” Christopher said. “Howard is a great school and it represents my roots. I know they’re not the prestigious basketball school, but I’m confident that if I picked them I could help to change that.”

The Bison will have to contend with traditional college basketball powerhouses like UCLA, Arizona State, Missouri, Kentucky and Michigan to ultimately land Christopher, who averaged 21.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists a game for Vegas Elite in the Nike EYBL this summer.

The good news for Howard is that it made a lasting impression in the leadoff role of Christopher’s official visit schedule.

Christopher will visit Michigan, Missouri, Arizona State and UCLA over the next three months; he doesn’t currently have set plans to visit Kentucky.

“I’ve decided to focus on my high school season for now and take my visits,” Christopher said. “I’m not in any hurry. I’m giving Howard the same look that I’m giving the other four and we’ll just see what happens from that.”

