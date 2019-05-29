USA Today Sports

See the 2019 USA Basketball Men's U16 National Team roster

Photo: Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports

See the 2019 USA Basketball Men's U16 National Team roster

Boys Basketball

See the 2019 USA Basketball Men's U16 National Team roster

By May 29, 2019

By: |

The USA Basketball Men’s U16 National Team finalized its 2019 roster Tuesday night.

The team includes four players who are current sophomores and eight in the freshman class.

Here are the members of the team, split by class.

2021 members

  • Max Christie, SG, Rolling Meadows (Arlington Heights, Ill.)
  • AJ Griffin, SF, Archbishop Stepinac (Ossining, N.Y.)
  • Will Jeffress, SF, McDowell (Erie, Pa.)
  • Jabari Smith Jr., PF (Sandy Creek (Tyrone, Ga.)

2022 members

  • Amari Bailey, SG, Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.)
  • Jalen Duren, C, Roman Catholic (Philadelphia)
  • Gregg Glenn III, SF, Calvary Christian Academy (Pompano Beach, Fla.)
  • Dillon Hunter, SG, Westlake (Atlanta)
  • Richard Isaacs Jr., PG, Coronado (Las Vegas)
  • Tamin Lipsey, PG, Ames (Iowa)
  • Chris Livingston, SG, Buchtel (Akron, Ohio)
  • Kijani Wright, PF, Windward (Los Angeles)

A handful of these players were named to ALL-USA Boys Basketball Teams this year. Christie was a First Team Illinois member, Jeffress made the Second Team Pennsylvania, Livingston was Second Team Ohio and Lipsey was an Honorable Mention for the Iowa team.

The team will play in the 2019 FIBA Americas U16 Championship in Belém, Brazil from June 3-9.

, , , , , , , , , , , , , Boys Basketball, News

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/usa-basketball-mens-u16-national-team-roster
See the 2019 USA Basketball Men's U16 National Team roster
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.