USA Basketball: Patrick Baldwin Jr. draws comparisons to Klay Thompson and Michael Porter Jr.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – As is often the case throughout the recruitment process, college coaches give elite recruits that they’re pursuing comparisons to other great players in order to further illustrate how they would be used and reinforce the belief in that player’s potential for greatness.

Hamilton High School (Sussex, Wisconsin) wing Patrick Baldwin Jr. has heard his fair share of comparisons; the two most common are Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson and Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr.

“I agree with those comparisons,” said Baldwin, who is ranked No. 2 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2021. “It’s an honor to be compared to them in the first place. I think I’m more Klay Thompson right now, but I feel like I’m developing more into a Michael Porter type, so I guess I’m a mixture of both.”

With that wide-ranging skill-set, Baldwin said he has preferences as to where he’d like to play in college, but “I’m a basketball player first so I can fit wherever I need to.”

He proved that this summer; despite playing alongside two other Chosen 25 stars – IMG Academy’s (Bradenton, Florida) Jalen Johnson and Huntington (West Virginia) Prep’s Jaemyn Brakefield – Baldwin averaged 17 points and five rebounds a game with Phenom University (Wisconsin) in the Nike EYBL.

That’s got everyone from Duke to Wisconsin to Michigan, among many others all in hot pursuit.

Still, Baldwin said he’s committed to “taking things slow” with his recruitment.

“That’s how we’ve always done it and that’s how we’ll continue to do it,” Baldwin said. “I may take a couple local visits, but I haven’t taken any officials yet and don’t have plans for any. That time will come, but not now. Both of my parents committed right before their senior season so that’s kinda my timetable, but if I’m not ready I’m not gonna push it. That’s just my plan.”

