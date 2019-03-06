USA TODAY Chosen 25 recruit James Wiseman delivers another 10-block triple double

This is becoming a thing for James Wiseman.

The Memphis (Tenn.) East High School post star delivered yet another sublime triple double Tuesday night, finishing with 21 points, 13 rebounds and 10 blocks in an 85-67 state tournament victory against Bolton High School (Arlington, Tenn.).

RELATED: Chosen 25 C James Wiseman nets 27-point, 20-rebound, 10-block triple-double

Perhaps most impressive is Wiseman’s outrageous consistency. A week ago, Wiseman caught our attention with a 27/20/10 final line. The numbers on this run through may not be quite as impressive, though the highlights certainly were:

A light 21 points, 13 rebounds and 10 blocks tonight for JAMES WISEMAN 🤩 @BigTicket_JW pic.twitter.com/wt9lApJgMw — Overtime (@overtime) March 5, 2019

Naturally, these are all parts of what made Wiseman such a popular recruit before he ultimately pulled the trigger and decided to stay with the hometown Memphis Tigers. He may be unlikely to rack up 10 blocks in a single game in college basketball, but based on his early results, we could never rule it out.