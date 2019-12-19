USA TODAY High School Sports Awards: Atlanta football finalists — defense

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards are coming to Atlanta.

On May 11, 2020, top high school athletes from around the Atlanta area will be honored at Atlanta Symphony Hall at the Woodruff Arts Center.

Here are the 11 finalists for Atlanta Football Defensive Player of the Year.

Barrett Carter

School: North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.)

Position: Linebacker

Class: 2021

College: Uncommitted

Noteworthy: Carter (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) is a collision waiting to happen, whether at the line of scrimmage or behind it. But he also boasts the speed to drop back in coverage as a nickel or safety.

Zavier Carter

School: Hapeville Charter (Atlanta)

Position: Defensive end

Class: 2021

College: Uncommitted

Noteworthy: Carter contributed to a state title in his freshman year, boasts a 40-inch vertical and is already posing for photos with LSU coach Ed Orgeron outside Tiger Stadium on social media.

Chaz Chambliss

School: Carrollton

Position: Linebacker

Class: 2021

College: Uncommitted

Newsworthy: Blessed with impressive range, Chambliss, who recorded 87 tackles (58 solo), relentlessly chased down quarterbacks and ball-carriers all season long for Carrollton.

Noah Collins

School: Grayson (Loganville, Ga.)

Position: Defensive end

Class: 2021

College: Uncommitted

Noteworthy: Whether it was pressuring quarterback Harrison Bailey in Grayson’s upset of Marietta or blocking a punt against Tucker (Ga.), few defensive ends impacted games like the 6-foot-4 Collins.

David Daniel

School: Woodstock

Position: Safety

Class: 2021

College: Georgia

Noteworthy: The long arms make Daniel (6-foot-2, 185 pounds) a tough safety to throw over or around, and Georgia fans will learn that he does not shy from lowering his shoulder on receivers entering his area.

Jalen Garner

School: Norcross (Georgia)

Position: Linebacker

Class: 2021

College: Uncommitted

Noteworthy: Garner had one of the most dominant seasons of any junior in the country, posting 181 tackles, 133 solos and 3.5 sacks for the Blue Devils.

Nyland Green

School: Newton (Covington, Ga.)

Position: Cornerback

Class: 2021

College: Uncommitted

Noteworthy: Green considers his area of the field to be an island, and his field awareness is exceptional and on full display when he’s patrolling the secondary.

Jonathan Jefferson

School: Douglas County (Douglasville, Ga.)

Position: Defensive tackle

Class: 2021

College: Uncommitted

Noteworthy: No matter the pre-snap position, Jefferson overpowered opposing lineman to the tune of 13 tackles for loss and 15 sacks this season. He also showed a flair for seizing the moment as a receiver.

Smael Mondon

School: Paulding County (Dallas, Ga.)

Position: Linebacker

Class: 2021

College: Uncommitted

Noteworthy: Any recruiter looking for a linebacker who can rush for an 81-yard touchdown on a jet sweep, too? Mondon is the man to sign out of Paulding County.

Myles Murphy

School: Hillgrove (Powder Springs, Ga.)

Class: 2020

Position: Defensive end

College: Clemson

Noteworthy: Already eyeing an engineering degree in college, Murphy overwhelmed offensive lines from all angles at Hillgrove, and he will be expected to step up in class when he takes the field for Clemson next season.

Jaden Slocum

School: Alpharetta (Ga.)

Class: 2021

Position: Safety

College: Uncommitted

Noteworthy: Last spring, Slocum helped win a Class 6A state title in the 4×400 meter relay. He didn’t slow down any in the fall with expansive coverage in Alpharetta’s secondary, recording three interceptions.

For more information on the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards event in Atlanta, visit sportsawardsatlanta.com. Answers to frequently asked questions about the event can be found here.