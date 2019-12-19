USA Today Sports

USA TODAY High School Sports Awards: Atlanta football finalists — offense

Photo: Kyle Hess

USA TODAY High School Sports Awards: Atlanta football finalists — offense

Football

USA TODAY High School Sports Awards: Atlanta football finalists — offense

By December 19, 2019

By: |

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards are coming to Atlanta.

On May 11, 2020, top high school athletes from around the Atlanta area will be honored at Atlanta Symphony Hall at the Woodruff Arts Center.

Here are the eight finalists for Atlanta Football Offensive Player of the Year.

Harrison Bailey, Marietta (Photo: Johnny Walker)

Harrison Bailey

School: Marietta
Position: Quarterback
Class: 2020
College: Tennessee
Noteworthy: A pocket passer, Bailey, who stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 220 pounds, overcame a broken collarbone earlier in his career to throw for 4,261 yards and 44 touchdowns at a 69.4% clip as a senior.

Javon Baker, McEachern (Photo: Tracy Bell)

Javon Baker

School: McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.)
Position: Wide receiver
Class: 2020
College: Alabama
Noteworthy: Baker’s one-handed catch for a touchdown on fourth down went viral, and there will be more highlights to come in Tuscaloosa as he has the speed to split defenders en route to the end zone.

Cody Brown, Parkview (Photo: Ty Freeman/Ty Freeman Photography/@Typhotog)

Cody Brown

School: Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.)
Position: Running back
Class: 2021
College: Uncommitted
Noteworthy: Whether on a direct snap or a handoff, Brown’s bursts often provided explosive plays for Parkview as he totaled more than 1,600 yards on the ground during the Panthers’ season.

Dacari Collins, McEachern (Photo: Tracy Bell)

Dacari Collins

School: McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.)
Class: 2021
Position: Wide receiver
College: Clemson
Noteworthy: Clemson coach Dabo Swinney didn’t have to travel far or wait long for one of the top junior receivers in Georgia to run an out route to his South Carolina campus.

Josh Downs, North Gwinnett (Photo: William Curtis)

Joshua Downs

School: North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.)
Position: Wide receiver
Class: 2020
College: North Carolina
Noteworthy: Downs caught 13 passes against Armwood (Seffner, Fla.), broke 200 yards in the semifinals and finished the season with 1,290 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.

Arik Gilbert, Marietta (Photo: Johnny Walker)

Arik Gilbert

School: Marietta (Ga.)
Class: 2020
Position: Tight end
College: LSU
Noteworthy: Gilbert, a 6-foot-6, 225-pound tight end, rewrote the record books as a Blue Devil in Marietta with 101 receptions for 1,760 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior.

Myles Hinton, Greater Atlanta Christian (Photo: Kyle Hess)

Myles Hinton

School: Greater Atlanta Christian (Norcross, Ga.)
Class: 2020
Position: Offensive line
College: Stanford
Noteworthy: Hinton showed the combativeness to consistently win one-on-one battles with his size and ability to outmaneuver pass-rushers on the edge.

Broderick Jones, Lithonia (Photo: Andrew Ivins/247Sports)

Broderick Jones

School: Lithonia
Class: 2020
Position: Offensive line
College: Georgia
Noteworthy: Jones (6-foot-6, 300 pounds) will stay in state to protect Georgia coach Kirby Smart’s quarterbacks. He will come equipped with counterintelligence about the defensive aspects of the game, as he played on both sides of the ball at Lithonia.

Jaquez Smith, Hapeville Charter (Photo: Ty Freeman)

Jaquez Smith

School: Hapeville Charter (Atlanta)
Class: 2021
Position: Wide receiver
College: Uncommitted
Noteworthy: Smith is crafty when it comes to creating space in the secondary. He is also a speedster, capable of blowing open games with his quick first step into the secondary.

Jayden Thomas, Pace Academy (Photo: Fred Assaf)

Jayden Thomas

School: Pace Academy (Atlanta)
Position: Wide receiver
Class: 2021
College: Uncommitted
Noteworthy: Thomas went all out this season, diving for balls out in front of him and leaving defensive backs in his wake along the sideline. The offers are coming in from all over, ranging from Notre Dame to Alabama to Ohio State.

For more information on the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards event in Atlanta, visit sportsawardsatlanta.com. Answers to frequently asked questions about the event can be found here.

, Football, High School Sports, Sports Awards - Atlanta

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/usa-today-high-school-sports-awards-atlanta-football-finalists-offense
USA TODAY High School Sports Awards: Atlanta football finalists — offense
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.