USA TODAY High School Sports Awards: Atlanta girls volleyball finalists

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards are coming to Atlanta.
On May 11, 2020, top high school athletes from around the Atlanta area will be honored at Atlanta Symphony Hall at the Woodruff Arts Center.
Here are the eight finalists for Atlanta Girls Volleyball Player of the Year.
Phoebe Awoleye
School: Walton
Year: Senior
Noteworthy: The All-American middle blocker continued to grow as an all-around player for the Lady Raiders, but defense remained her calling card with 139 blocks (64 solo). She is staying in state at the University of Georgia.
Aiyana Bermudez
School: Mill Creek
Year: Senior
Noteworthy: The 6-foot outside hitter had 403 kills, averaged 4.4 per set with a .313 hitting percentage to lead the Hawks to a 40-6 record. She is committed to North Carolina A&T.
Savannah Bray
School: Etowah High
Year: Senior
Noteworthy: The future West Point Cadet established a new state record in Georgia with 2,304 career kills. She also posted 2,314 digs. This year, she spurred the Eagles to the Class 7A state semifinals with 28 kills and 19 digs in the quarterfinals.
Alaina Emminger
School: Providence Christian
Year: Senior
Noteworthy: The outside hitter and opposite established a new school record for kills in September and concluded her career with 1,109.
Naomi Franco
School: Fayette County
Year: Senior
Noteworthy: The 6-foot-3 right side hitter is headed to Syracuse University after registering 333 kills this season.
Hayden McGee
School: Hebron Christian
Year: Senior
Noteworthy: The outside hitter posted 525 kills, 43 service aces, 327 digs and 28 blocks as she led the Lions to their first Gwinnett County Tournament title as well as the second Class A Private state title.
Claire Parsons
School: Lassiter
Year: Senior
Noteworthy: The Kennesaw State signee finished her senior season with 358 kills, 59 aces, 122 blocks and a hitting percentage of 53%.
Sasha Ratliff
School: Pace Academy
Year: Senior
Noteworthy: The University of San Diego commit, a 6-foot-4 middle blocker, led the Knights to a third-straight GHSA Class AAA state title.
