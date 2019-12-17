USA TODAY High School Sports Awards: Atlanta softball finalists

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards are coming to Atlanta.

On May 11, 2020, top high school athletes from around the Atlanta area will be honored at Atlanta Symphony Hall at the Woodruff Arts Center.

Here are the eight finalists for Atlanta Softball Player of the Year.

Sydney Boulware

School: Dacula

Year: Junior

Noteworthy: Boulware threw no-hitter in first game of a Class 6A tournament game with 10 strikeouts and struck out 12 more to win the second game and complete sweep of Richmond Hill.

Sarah Currie

School: Mountain View

Year: Junior

Noteworthy: In leading the Lady Bears to the Class 7A championship, Currie went 18-4 as a pitcher. In the state title game, she was 2-for-2 with an RBI at the plate.

Dallis Goodnight

School: Mill Creek

Year: Junior

Noteworthy: Goodnight committed to the University of Alabama in October and was named the Gwinnett County Diamond Club Player of the Year.

Kailyn Jones

School: Grayson

Year: Junior

Noteworthy: The left fielder hit .495 with a school-record 17 doubles, 37 RBIs and 43 stolen bases. She is committed to the University of Virginia.

Madison Kerpics

School: Wesleyan

Year: Senior

Noteworthy: She maintained a 0.57 ERA, recorded 313 strikeouts and went 26-2 on the mound as the best pitcher in Gwinnett County. She will stay in state at the University of Georgia.

Jahni Kerr

School: Wesleyan

Year: Senior

Noteworthy: Kerr was the offensive catalyst for the Wolves as she batted .534, hit 11 home runs, stole 41 bases and patrolled center field. She will carry her bat and glove to Florida State next year.

Kylie Macy

School: Grayson

Year: Junior

Noteworthy: No pitcher had a better start to her season than Macy, who fanned 14 to no-hit Dacula in the opener, and then continued to a 22-4 record with 0.64 ERA and 263 strikeouts in 153.2 innings. She will play college softball at Georgia.

Aaliyah White

School: Grayson

Year: Junior

Noteworthy: Known for her agility at shortstop, White defended her 2018 Gwinnett Diamond Club Defensive Player of the Year to win the award again with her play this fall.

For more information on the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards event in Atlanta, visit sportsawardsatlanta.com. Answers to frequently asked questions about the event can be found here.