USA TODAY High School Sports Awards: Dallas football finalists — offense

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards are coming to Dallas.

On May 15, 2020, the top athletes from around the Metroplex will be honored at Music Hall at Fair Park.

Here are the 12 finalists for Dallas Football Offensive Player of the Year.

Related Save the date for inaugural USA TODAY High School Sports Awards in Dallas

Nate Anderson

School: Rick Reedy (Frisco)

Position: Offensive lineman

Class: 2020

College: Oklahoma

Noteworthy: Anderson bills himself as the “#1 OG in the Nation,” and he backs it up on the field with the skillful tactics that he will be employing for the Sooners against Big 12 pass-rushers.

Savion Byrd

School: Duncanville

Position: Offensive tackle

Class: 2021

College: Uncommitted

Noteworthy: At 6-foot-6 and 270 pounds, Byrd’s refined footwork turned talent evaluators’ heads, and he displayed versatility in the playoffs with his ability to suit up on the defensive line as well.

Kaedric Cobbs

School: Guyer (Denton)

Position: Running back

Class: 2020

College: Uncommitted

Noteworthy: Cobb (5-foot-10, 219 pounds) proved difficult to keep out of the end zone, scoring six two-point conversions in a 60-57 shootout victory over Aledo and tallying five touchdowns in another win as he rushed for more than 2,000 yards.

Quaydarius Davis

School: Skyline (Dallas)

Position: Wide receiver

Class: 2021

College: Uncommitted

Noteworthy: Blessed with top-end speed and a reach that rivals Odell Beckham Jr.’s, Davis reversed field recently when he re-opened his recruitment after previously committing to Texas.

Ja’Quinden Jackson

School: Duncanville

Position: Quarterback

Class: 2020

College: Texas

Noteworthy: Big enough to take a hit – 6-foot-2, 219 pounds – Jackson demonstrated how he plans to disrupt defenses with accurate passing and aggressive running en route to joining the Longhorns.

Jase McClellan

School: Aledo

Position: Running back

Class: 2020

College: Alabama

Noteworthy: McClellan opened the scoring in Aledo’s regional semifinal with a 62-yard rushing touchdown that showcased his elusiveness and power. He will keep his legs moving at Alabama next fall.

Garrett Nussmeier

School: Marcus (Flowers Mound)

Position: Quarterback

Class: 2021

College: Uncommitted

Noteworthy: With 2,976 passing yards, Nussmeier, a pro-style quarterback whose father, Doug, is the tight ends coach for the Cowboys, led Class 6A with a prolific attack this season.

E.J. Smith

School: Jesuit (Dallas)

Position: Running back

Class: 2020

College: Stanford

Noteworthy: Back-to-back four-touchdown games from Smith in the playoffs were punctuated with a 95-yard scoring reception that spurred Jesuit on to the regional final for the first time since the school joined the UIL in 2004.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

School: Rockwall (Texas)

Position: Wide Receiver

Class: 2020

College: Ohio State

Noteworthy: As only the third player in Texas high school football history to record more than 5,000 receiving yards in a career, Smith-Njigba showed why he is bound for Ohio State with one-handed touchdown grabs and back-shoulder catches.

Preston Stone

School: Parish Episcopal School (Dallas)

Position: Quarterback

Class: 2021

College: Uncommitted

Noteworthy: Billed as “King of Friday Night” on his Overtime show this season, Stone drew rave reviews as a dual threat while leading the Panthers to the TAPPS Division I championship game.

Eli Stowers

School: Guyer (Denton)

Position: Quarterback

Class: 2021

College: Texas A&M

Noteworthy: Whether throwing three touchdowns in a wild comeback or carrying the ball 14 times for 132 yards in the playoffs, Stowers steadied Guyer all season.

Camar Wheaton

School: Lakeview Centennial (Garland)

Position: Running back

Class: 2021

College: Uncommitted

Noteworthy: Wheaton rushed for over 1,000 yards, and he showed just how efficient he can be by gaining 200 yards on just eight carries in one win.

For more information on the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards in Dallas, visit sportsawardsdallas.com. Answers to frequently asked questions about the event can be found here.