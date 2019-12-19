USA TODAY High School Sports Awards: Los Angeles football finalists — offense

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards are coming to Los Angeles.

On May 19, 2020, the top athletes from around the Los Angeles area will be honored at Royce Hall on the UCLA campus.

Here are the 10 finalists for Los Angeles Football Offensive Player of the Year.

Gary Bryant

School: Centennial (Corona)

Class: 2020

Position: Wide receiver

College: Uncommitted

Noteworthy: Bryant is next in the long line of playmaking Huskies. He proved it with seven catches for 166 yards against Mater Dei. He also set a program record with five touchdown catches in Centennial’s win over Liberty (Henderson, Nev.).

Jermaine Burton

School: Calabasas

Class: 2020

Position: Wide receiver

College: Georgia

Noteworthy: The Georgia transplant will button-hook back to SEC country after a star turn out west with the Coyotes. His Twitter handle, @dbassassin13, makes clear who his targets are.

Kody Epps

School: Mater Dei (Santa Ana)

Class: 2020

Position: Wide Receiver

College: BYU

Noteworthy: Epps accumulated 93 receptions, 1,735 yards and 28 touchdowns. His 339 yards and five touchdowns against Mission Viejo pushed the Monarchs past the Diablos and into the CIF Southern Section Division I final.

Ethan Garbers



School: Corona Del Mar (Newport Beach)

Position: Quarterback

Class: 2020

College: Washington

Noteworthy: At 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, Garbers gobbled up yards through the air (5,035 yards and 71 TDs) and on the ground (573 rushing yards and 12 TDs) as he oversaw Corona Del Mar’s ride to a 16-0 championship season.

D.J. Harvey

School: Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth)

Position: Wide receiver

Class: 2021

College: Uncommitted

Noteworthy: Harvey was the do-it-all dynamo for Sierra Canyon as he totaled 1,465 receiving yards and returned two punts for touchdowns. He will be back for an encore as a senior next season.

John Humphreys

School: Corona Del Mar (Newport Beach)

Position: Wide receiver

Class: 2020

College: Stanford

Noteworthy: Humphreys committed to the Cardinal last March, and showed all season what he will bring to Stanford as he totaled 2,001 yards and 32 touchdowns for the Sea Kings in his senior campaign.

Kris Hutson

School: St. John Bosco (Bellflower)

Class: 2020

Position: Wide receiver

College: Oregon

Noteworthy: Shifty enough to create space out of the slot and then spin out of tackles before sprinting into the open field, Hutson, who hauled in 69 passes for 1,290 yards and 15 touchdowns, contributed in the return game as well.

CJ Stroud

School: Rancho Cucamongo

Position: Quarterback

Class: 2020

College: Ohio State

Noteworthy: Stroud proved to be adept as a pro-style prospect as he passed for 3,878 yards and 47 TDs while limiting his mistakes with nine interceptions.

DJ Uiagalelei

School: St. John Bosco (Bellflower)

Position: Quarterback

Class: 2020

College: Clemson

Noteworthy: Uiagalelei, the No. 1 pro-style quarterback in his class, led St. John Bosco to the state championship by throwing for 4,225 yards and 48 touchdowns with just two interceptions and rushing for 412 yards and eight more touchdowns.

Bryce Young

School: Mater Dei (Santa Ana)

Class: 2020

Position: Quarterback

College: Alabama

Noteworthy: After decommitting from USC, Young audibled to Alabama. He dominated a tough schedule, averaging 348.3 yards per game and completing 71.9% of his passes while throwing for 58 touchdowns.

