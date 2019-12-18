USA TODAY High School Sports Awards: Los Angeles girls cross country finalists

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards are coming to Los Angeles.

On May 19, 2020, the top athletes from around the Los Angeles area will be honored at Royce Hall on the UCLA campus.

Here are the eight finalists for Los Angeles Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year.

Hana Catsimanes

School: San Clemente

Year: Senior

Noteworthy: Catsimanes’ PR of 16:44.9 came at the Dana Hills Nike Invitational in September, and she continued to push the pace with first-place finishes at the Orange County Championships (17:02.8) and the Sea View League Finals (16:53.1).

Maddie Coles

School: Claremont

Year: Sophomore

Noteworthy: Coles built upon her sterling freshman season – second place in 17:44.8 at the state championship — to win the Crystal Springs Invitational with a 17:25 in October. Since then, she set her PR at 16:30 to win the Palomares League title.

Dalia Frias

School: Mira Costa

Year: Sophomore

Noteworthy: Frias announced herself when she finished in second with a 17:01.1 at the Sundown Showdown in September and followed up with a PR of 16:34.7 at Woodbridge.

Emma Hadley

School: Canyon

Year: Sophomore

Noteworthy: Hadley’s 18:18.5 at the Pat Hadley Memorial Invitational was good for first place. She returned atop the podium at the Century Conference League Finals with a 17:01.6 time, as well. In between, she set her PR of 16:49.9 at Woodbridge.

Madeleine Locher

School: Ventura

Year: Senior

Noteworthy: In a two-week stretch, the senior won the Ventura County Championship with a 17:43.0 and ran a new PR of 16:52 to win the Apache Invitational.

Amber Rios

School: Colony

Year: Junior

Noteworthy: After running a 16:59.3 in the Asics/Cool Breeze Invite, Rios dropped another 18 seconds off her time at Woodbridge to break the Colony school record.

Savannah Scriven

School: Palos Verdes

Year: Senior

Noteworthy: Scriven got things going with a second-place finish at the 2019 ‘Iolani Cross Country Invitational at Kualoa Ranch before putting up her PR (16:28.9) at the Woodbridge HS Cross Country Classic.

Jill Walker

School: Simi Valley

Year: Junior

Noteworthy: Walker went low at Woodbridge with a 16:49.7 and won the Coastal Canyon League Cross Championships with a time of 18:24.5.

