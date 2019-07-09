Cade Cunningham scores 21 as USA wins seventh FIBA U-19 Basketball World Cup

For the seventh time in tournament history, Team USA is back on top.

The team won the 2019 FIBA U-19 Basketball World Cup over Mali on Sunday, its first championship since 2015.

Montverde Academy (Florida) guard Cade Cunningham led the team with 21 points, 11 of which came in the final seven minutes of the game.

He finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, though he also had eight turnovers.

Jalen Suggs, a point guard out of Minnehaha Academy (Mendota Heights, Minn.) and the No. 15 player in the Chosen 25, finished the game with 15 points, five rebounds and three steals.

The team led Mali 42-40 at halftime, but a 12-0 run sparked by a Suggs 3-pointer off a Cunningham assist and then a Suggs steal, offensive rebound and layup helped put the team up for good.

The other high school athletes on the team were Jalen Green, Ziaire Williams, Scottie Barnes and Evan Mobley.

Reggie Perry, a forward at Mississippi State, was named the tournament MVP.

Cunningham, No. 5 in the Chosen 25, finished with 11.7 points, 5.7 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game over the seven-game tournament, which included a double-double (11 points, 10 assists) in the round of 16.

Jalen Green, the No. 3 player in the Chosen 25 who is set to attend Prolific Prep (Fresno, California) after transferring from San Joaquin Memorial (Fresno, California), was the only other high school student to average double-digit points per game at 10.1.

Team USA went undefeated en route to the championship.

The other years the team won were 1979, 1983, 1991, 2009, 2013 and 2015, according to FIBA.