ALL-USA USC commit Puka Nacua not signing with any program Wednesday

Orem High School (Utah) wide receiver Puka Nacua will not announce the college he will play at on National Signing Day, according to Deseret News.

Despite being committed to USC, Nacua has visited Washington, UCLA and Oregon since Jan. 25. He has also visited Utah, where his brother attends.

It seems as though the Trojans could lose another top receiver. Five-star Bru McCoy transferred to Texas shortly after enrolling at USC in the wake of offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury taking the Arizona Cardinals head coaching job.

Nacua’s mother, Penina Nacua, told Deseret News the family has been too busy with his visits, bowl games and playing on the school basketball team to sit down and discuss.

“We need more time to break down the information and talk,” she said in the text to the outlet. “We’ve been too busy and unable to find quality time.”

Nacua broke three Utah receiving records his senior year, finishing with 103 receptions for 2,336 yards and 26 touchdowns. He was a candidate for ALL-USA Offensive Player of the Year.

He played in the All-American Bowl and was named MVP of the Polynesian Bowl.