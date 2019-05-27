USC football signee Kenan Christon ties California state record for 100-meter dash

If you think Kenan Christon is fast with pads on, you should see him without.

The USC running back signee tied the California high school record for the 100-meter dash over Memorial Day Weekend, completing the race in 10.30 seconds.

He tied the record set in 1992 by Riley Washington, according to the San Diego Tribune.

This race wasn’t the only milestone Christon set on Saturday. He also won the 200-meter dash, becoming just the third male athlete in state history to win both sprints in the same meet, according to the Tribune.

The other two times a male runner did that – 1977 and 1929.

Boys 100 coming at you. Kenan Christon of Madison is the winner. pic.twitter.com/QCYH0aEFt7 — Anthony Galaviz (@agalaviz_TheBee) May 26, 2019

Christon overcame a slow start in the 200-meter to win, but he said that’s not infrequent.

“My start is the worst part of my race, but I gained on everyone on my drive phase,” he told the Tribune. “Once I was out of the drive, I knew I’d win.”

Last year, Christon finished sixth place in both races, according to MileSplit.

“I kind of had a confidence boost knowing that I was one of the top juniors last year,” Christon told the outlet.

Christon will play football and compete at track and field for USC, according to 247Sports.

On the football field for Madison High School (San Diego, California) this season, Christon rushed for 980 yards and 11 touchdowns while catching nine passes for 122 yards and a score.

Christon is the No. 30 running back and No. 49 player in the 2019 class in California, according to the 247Sports composite.

He is also, obviously, an elite runner. Earlier this year, he ran a 100-meter dash with a wind-aided time of 10.26 seconds, according to 247Sports.

That time isn’t official due to the wind, but Christon came back with a time almost as dominant in his 10.30 run to tie the record.

He’s happy with his performance, but maybe not quite content.

“I really wish I would have run a 10.29,” Christon told MileSplit with a small smile on his face.