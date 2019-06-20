Two Utah football players suspended for burning Pride flag, saying 'all gays die' in video

Two high school football players in Utah have been suspended indefinitely from the team in response to an anti-gay Snapchat video, according to FOX13.

The video appears to show a group of Kearns (Utah) High School students burning a rainbow LGBTQ Pride flag catching on fire as people laugh. In the background, a person can be heard saying “all gays die.”

Granite School District spokesman Ben Horsley told ABC News that one person involved was an incoming freshman on the football team and the other was already a student and member of the team.

“There’s no place for that in our program at all, and it won’t be tolerated,” head coach Matt Rickards said to FOX13. “It’s potentially a hate crime, so it sickens me.”

@GraniteSchools If there’s not an official investigation with police involvement about this video of kids from the Kearns Football team @KearnsFootball , the gay kids of kearns will riot ✌🏼 this will NOT be swept under the rug. This is NOT OKAY. (A thread) pic.twitter.com/e0BVlFqXjz — Tiarra (@Buddhist_chick) June 17, 2019

The video is being considered cyberbullying and a safe school violation, according to FOX13.

“We have one rule in our program, and that is not to embarrass yourself, your family or your team,” Rickards said. “That rule was broken. There’s got to be consequences for that.”

The district is considering punishment including community service or suspensions.

Additionally, the district said it reached out to LGBTQ groups for “help with future empathy exercises and educational opportunities,” FOX13 reported.

“Whether it was done intentionally with a threat in mind or for humor’s sake, it’s inappropriate,” Horsley told ABC News. “And we’re going to address it in a very serious fashion.”