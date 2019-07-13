Utah high school football coach accused of trying to arrange sex with 13-year-old

A Utah high school football coach accused of attempting to perform sexual activities with a 13-year-old was indicted Wednesday, according to Deseret News, which obtained documents from the case Friday.

Brandon Dean Preece, who was at the time a sophomore football coach at Corner Canyon High School (Draper, Utah), was arrested July 3 at a park in Salt Lake City, according to Deseret News.

He was fired from the school July 5, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

Preece had been talking online to an officer pretending to be the 13-year-old girl, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. Preece wanted to perform sexual activity with the minor, the officer wrote in a probable cause statement obtained by the Tribune.

Preece “fully admitted to wanting to meet the child,” and “stated that he knew it was illegal and wrong … but was was caught up in the conversation and wanted to meet her,” the officer said, according to the Tribune.

He was charged with sexual coercion and enticement. Additionally, Preece was accused of having a gun and faces one count of carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, according to the outlets.

Preece, 40, was released with an ankle monitor on Friday, according to Deseret News.