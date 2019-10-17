Utah power Lone Peak to forfeit entire schedule for ineligible player

One of the most powerful programs in Utah, and perhaps the entire West, has forfeitted its entire 2019 regular season thus far for the use of an ineligible player.

As reported by the Deseret News, Utah defending Class 6A state champion Lone Peak is forfeiting its entire 2019 slate of games for using an ineligible player.

While the forfeits wipe Lone Peak’s five wins off the board, it doesn’t necessarily eliminate the Knights from the forthcoming state playoffs. The Deseret News explained why:

In years past, this kind of punishment would mean the school’s football team would miss the playoffs. But because the association switched to an RPI system that ranks teams and allows all teams to play in the postseason, the Knights, who were 5-4, will just fall from being ranked somewhere in the No. 7 to 12 range to the No. 21 to 25 range. It will likely mean a much tougher game on the road when they would have likely qualified for a bye and possibly a home game, depending on the final rankings, which will be released Saturday.

Where Lone Peak goes from here remains uncertain. The school and Alpine School District reportedly plan to appeal the ruling, though any appeal would have to be heard before the Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) final RPI rankings are released Saturday.

That creates a compressed timeline for a resolution and, in turn, Lone Peak’s prospective way forward toward a title repeat.