Va. high school dismisses head coach days before playoff

A Virginia high school has made a stunning shift in leadership just days before the debut of the state regional playoffs.

As reported by Virginia ABC affiliate WHSV, Harrisonburg (Va.) High School officially dismissed veteran head football coach Chris Thurman after the conclusion of the regular season. He will be replaced by assistant coach Josh Carico on an interim basis as the team readies for the regional playoffs, which kick off on Friday.

Harrisonburg officials would not be drawn on the motivation for the change, but the decision to move on from Thurman was both sudden and stark; the team has already eliminated refereces to Thurman from its website despite the coach’s nine-year run leading the program.

A longtime Virginia football leader, Thurman previously won back-to-back state titles at Gretna in 2007 and 2008.

Meanwhile, Carico will have to hit the ground running if Harrisonburg’s season is to continue; the team faces William Fleming Friday night in the Region 5D playoff opener.