Four-star defensive end Van Fillinger decommits from Texas

Texas lost out on a star defensive end commit Sunday night.

Van Fillinger, one of the top high school football players in Utah, tweeted that he decommitted from the Longhorns program.

This announcement came on the heels of Texas football coaching changes including the firing of defensive coordinator Todd Orlando.

Fillinger’s recruiting profile has been boosted by his dominant senior year. Midway through the season he was a three-star player on the 247Sports Composite Rankings, but after amassing 88 tackles, 24 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks in 14 games, he ended the year as a four-star player and the No. 2-ranked overall in Utah in the Class of 2020.

I will be DECOMMITING from Texas and REOPENING my recruitment. — Van Fillinger (@van_filli) December 1, 2019

Fillinger helped lead Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) to an undefeated championship season. The Chargers are currently No. 18 in the Super 25 national rankings.

He had 19 offers entering Monday, according to 247Sports, and quickly added to that with one from Tennessee, Fillinger announced over Twitter.

Fillinger will take part in the All-American Bowl on Jan. 4.