Vandal damages Maine high school field by driving roughshod across FieldTurf

A Maine high school was forced to deal with an unforeseen facilities crunch because of the malicious behavior of an as-yet unidentified vandal.

As reported by the Biddeford Journal Tribune, Scarborough (Me.) High School’s athletic fields were closed because an unidentified person drove their pickup truck across the field, tearing up the turf and doing significant damage to the Clifford C. Mitchell Sports Complex. Scarborough police called the damage to the field “significant” and said they could lead to felony criminal mischief charges.

“It’s displaced a lot of high school activities, training, and programs,” Scarborough Parks and Recreation Manager William Reichl told the Journal Tribune. “We aren’t allowing anyone on the turf until it’s safe, so that no one rolls an ankle. We have track practice out there, and they’ve had to work around that. It’s a little challenging.

“A lot of our soccer lines and field hockey lines that were glued in were peeled up when the person was driving on it. A lot of the rubber and infield mix was displaced and is now uneven. Some areas are burnt out, and some of the seams have been pulled apart, too. The damage is all over the whole field.”

While police have yet to name a suspect in the case, police did impound a pickup truck they believe was used in the incident. The field was eventually reopened after 10 days, with the case to identify the driver of the truck still ongoing.

As one might expect, the immediate public reaction to the incident brought appropriate fury online.

“The guilty party needs to pay 100 percent of damages and serve jail time. I will never as long as I live understand what is going through an individual’s thought process while destroying city property, or any property for that matter,” one woman wrote on Facebook.

“Please find them and prosecute, even if they are teenagers. They know exactly what they did,” another Facebook commenter wrote.

For now, Scarborough officials are in problem solving mode, with hope that the vehicle making the donuts will lead to the driver doing the donuts.