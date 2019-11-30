Varina's Barry Hill takes home Week 14 Top Star for stellar play in the secondary

Highland Springs (Virginia) head coach Loren Johnson said you can’t win a game in the second round of the playoffs based off the way his team played against Varina (Richmond, Virginia).

Johnson was telling WTVR-TV that because of his team’s turnovers.The Springers had six turnovers, four of which came on interceptions. Those interceptions? All came from one person: Barry Hill.

FINAL TALLY: Super 25 Week 14 Top Star

Hill anchored Varina’s secondary and helped snap Highland Springs’ 40-game winning streak in the process. The performance also led to another win — a first place finish in the Top Star Voting in Week 14 after earning 10,837 votes and 35.02% of the total.

Another player who made key defensive plays finished second in the voting.

Muskego’s (Wisconsin) Bryan Gruehn played a pivotal role in his team winning the Division 1 State Championship in Wisconsin. Gruehn had a sack that forced a fumble. Then, he recovered the fumble and scored a 60-yard touchdown. That play made is 21-10, which ended up being the final score over Bay Port (Wisconsin).

“He’s the most positive kid in our program,” Warriors coach Ken Krause told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “He’s hugging people all the time. He’s telling coaches when coaches get a little rattled to stay calm. He’s a complete winner. He’s an unsung hero.”

Gruehn tallied 9,237 votes and 29.85% of the total.

Central Catholic’s (Pittsburgh) John Opalko came in third. He kicked a game-winning, 37-yard field goal to give Central Catholic the victory over State College (Pennsylvania). He had 6,614 votes, which was 21.37% of the total.