WATCH: Venezuelan LLWS coaches appear to be telling players to imitate Eddie Gaedel

In 1951, the St. Louis Browns bought up pinch hitter Eddie Gaedel. Standing just 3-foot-7 and wearing a jersey with the number “1/8”, Gaedel became the only little person to bat in an MLB game. He remains so to this day, and his 1-for-1 result — he was walked on four pitches — has left him with a perfect 1.00 on-base percentage.

Now a Little League World Series squad appears to be mimicking Gaedel’s batting stance. Despite their best crouching efforts, the attempts aren’t working, though their Little League coaches seem to encourage similar strategies, even if they don’t work.

Here, let’s take a closer look at the two Venezuelan players who tried to get low like a Yin Yang twins track:

First off, Deizes Ordoñez, taking pitches and hoping for the best.

Then came Ordoñez’s teammate, whose butt was so close to the ground he almost looked like he popped out of Bugs Bunny’s underground warren.

Based upon the coach’s reaction at the :09 second mark -> he clearly teaches/condones this. Terrible for the game, terrible for development, terrible all-around. Kids deserve better. #llws #MLB @LittleLeague # pic.twitter.com/OftNQWLK87 — New England Catching Academy (@NECatcher) August 19, 2019

In a wonderful stroke of good fortune, the umpires are having non of this, calling strikes on both of the pitches in which the players attempted to pull a Gaedel.

It wasn’t all bad news for the Venezuelans, however. Almost immediately after watching that strike from a crouched position, Ordoñez dropped down a bunt for a base hit and later came around to score a run.

That’s more than one can say for Gaedel, who was replaced by a pinch runner at first base and never came to bat again.