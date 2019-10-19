60! Defense, Dawson lead Vero Beach football to record-tying win

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Make some room, Lakeland.

Vero Beach tied the Dreadnaughts’ state record of 60 consecutive regular-season wins with a dominant 21-0 victory against Chaminade-Madonna, the consensus No. 1 team in Class 3A, on Friday night in the Citrus Bowl.

Jermaine Dawson caught two long touchdown passes and the defense, led by linebackers Davon Hicks and Ahmanuel Thorpe, played its best game of the season against the Lions.

More: Top five games from Vero Beach football’s 59-game regular season win streak

“This is the biggest win to me, with it being the 60-game win streak,” said senior safety Evian Irving, a three-year starter. “I know it’s a big day to Coach J (head coach Lenny Jankowski). I know it’s going to be a lot of memories.

“This is really big. Every day we come out and we work and this is what it came down to. We finally got it.”

Vero Beach (7-0) will attempt to break the record at Fort Pierce Central next week.

