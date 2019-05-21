Undefeated Vestavia Hills is new No. 1 team in Super 25 Spring Girls Soccer Rankings

Vestavia Hills (Ala.) girls soccer has completed its undefeated season. It won the championship and outscored its four playoff opponents 12-2.

The Rebels are the new No. 1 team in the Super 25 Spring Girls Soccer Rankings.

The team, which started at No. 16, moved into the top 10 in Week 3 and has since underwent a slow progression up the ladder. With its 2-0 championship victory, Vestavia Hills leapt to the No. 1 spot.

Of course, it helps when the other top teams lose.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Spring Girls Soccer Rankings

Last week’s No. 1 team, Leesville Road (Raleigh, N.C.), was eliminated in the Elite Eight and finished its season with a 22-1-1 record. The Pride fell out of the rankings.

The No. 2 team, Lambert (Suwanee, Ga.), dropped to No. 18 after losing the championship game in a shootout. The Longhorns finished 22-1.

The team that defeated Lambert in the championship, North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.), entered the rankings at No. 15 with an 18-3 record and the title.

North Gwinnett is one of 11 teams that entered the Super 25.

Replacing Leesville Road and Lambert in the top three are No. 2 Pinecrest (Southern Pines, N.C.) and No. 3 Novi (Mich.), which moved up from No. 4 and 8 to the top three spots, respectively.

With playoffs fully underway and, in many places, completed, there can be massive movement from one meaningful game.

Every team in the top 10 moved up at least two spots.

The highest-ranked new team is 23-0 West Forsyth (Clemmons, N.C.). In the Final Four with a game on Tuesday night, the Titans are two wins away from an undefeated season.