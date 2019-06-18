USA Today Sports

Vestavia Hills (Alabama) seizes the top spot of the final Super 25 Girls Spring Soccer Rankings

Photo: Vestavia Hills Women's Soccer

Girls Soccer

By June 18, 2019

For much of the year, Vestavia Hills (Alabama), has hovered around the top five of the Super 25 Rankings since starting at No. 16 and dominating the Alabama competition.

However, it took until Week 7 for the undefeated Vestavia Hills to make it to the very top of the rankings. Leesville Road (Raleigh, N.C.) and Lambert (Suwanee, Georgia) both suffered playoff defeats to make room for the Rebels.

FULL RANKINGSSuper 25 Girls Soccer Rankings, Week 8

The teams ranked higher lost, and the teams behind it couldn’t catch up, and now Vestavia Hills is the No. 1 team in the final Super 25 Girls Spring Soccer Rankings.

The Rebels did not have the Gatorade Player of the Year for Alabama, nor did it have any ALL-USA Girls Soccer selections, but they managed plenty of success with a balanced group. The Rebels lost six starters from last season, the Vestavia Voice reported, but they still took home the AHSAA Class 7A state championship for the second year in a row.

Yorktown (Arlington, Virginia) made a miraculous climb in the rankings to finish in the top five. The Patriots were ranked No. 16 last time the list came out, but jumped to No. 3 in the final poll. They did so by shutting out all three teams it faced in the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state tournament, per Inside NoVA.

Yorktown completed the playoffs with an 8-0 record in the postseason, and a 24-0-1 record overall.

Novi (Michigan), J.L. Mann (Greenville, South Carolina) and Grandview (Aurora, Colorado) join Vestavia Hills and Yorktown in the top five.

Heritage (Wake Forest, North Carolina), Blue Valley West (Stilwell, Kansas), Naperville (Illinois) North, Bryant (Arkansas), Marian (Bloomfield Hills, Michigan), Liberty (Montana), Oregon (Wisconsin), Albemarle (Charlottesville, Virginia) and Rocky Mountain (Fort Collins, Colorado) are the teams new to the rankings this week.

