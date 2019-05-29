Victim of sexual abuse from former high school soccer coach files suit against coach, district

The alleged victim of rape at the hands of her high school soccer coach, a woman whose identity has been shielded has filed suit against her former coach and her school district, issuing a series of disturbing allegations that claim she was the victim of harassment and bullying during and after the incident.

As reported by PennLive, now former Chambersburg Area junior varsity girls soccer coach Jeffrey Hand is accused of grooming the unidentified victim for months before initiating a sexual relationship that in turn led to bullying from another teacher and multiple students who learned of the student athlete’s relationship with the coach.

Perhaps more damning, Chambersburg Area officials were allegedly notified of Hand’s inappropriate actions with female students but chose not to investigate themselves or notify police, setting the stage for further abuse to occur.

All of that set the stage for what, if true, has to count as one of the most astonishing meetings between an administration and an active student in memory, as set out by PennLive:

The ex-player claims she was “suddenly pulled into a meeting” with district officials in December 2016 and confronted about her connection to Hand. “Throughout that meeting Jane Doe was humiliated, verbally attacked by the senior administrators present,” her suit states. One official called her a liar, she claims. “More shocking was that the meeting turned into an interrogation of Jane Doe’s sexual activity,” the complaint states. The meeting left her “in shock and hysterical,” she claims. She contends that, despite a promise of confidentiality, one official told the teaching staff about the allegations against Hand and identified her as the victim. As a result, other students bullied her verbally, shot her car with paint balls and scratched it with keys, the former player claims. When she complained to administrators “her concerns were intentionally ignored,” she says.

The unidentified plaintiff in this case is seeking an unspecified financial award. While there has been no date set for the next steps in the case, Hand is already serving a 1-5 year sentence for pleading guilty to charges of institutional sexual assault and corruption of minors in connection with other cases.