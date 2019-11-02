Four-star DT Victory Vaka announces top five schools. Where will he go?

Victory Vaka, one of the top defensive tackles in the country, announced his top five schools over Twitter on Saturday afternoon.

The 6-foot-3, 315 pound athlete listed Arizona State, Michigan, Texas A&M, LSU and Utah as the five schools he is considering. Vaka did specify in the note he posted that his recruitment is still open, so he wouldn’t be opposed to adding another school to this list if a strong enough suitor stepped forward.

Vaka has 13 offers, according to 247Sports.

The junior has played for the Westlake High School (Westlake Village, California) varsity football team all three years. According to MaxPreps, he had more than 40 tackles in each of his first two seasons.

God Got Me

Top 5

(Recruitment Still Open) pic.twitter.com/q64teqW7Yu — Victory (@victoryvaka) November 2, 2019

He is ranked on the 247Sports Composite as the No. 14 defensive tackle and No. 17 player in California in the Class of 2021. Overall, he is the No. 189 athlete.