VIDEO: 11-year-old Charley Dyson among world's top pro scooter riders

The internet is an incredible place sometimes. In the span of a single blog post, you can learn that A) there’s a professional scooter riding circuit, and B) one of the top athletes riding on said circuit is just 11 years old.

Meet Charley Dyson. The British youngster has been competing as a professional scooter rider since before his 10th birthday. A series of trick ride videos on YouTube brought Dyson to prominence, and eventually led to a sponsorship deal with Madd Gear Action Sports.

Here’s Dyson in action, thanks to a behind-the-scenes video he filmed with Whistle Sports:

While other youngsters like American 10-year-old Rocco Piazza first gained fame as scooter riders, they’ve veered into other lanes on YouTube. Not Dyson, who continues to focus his energy on competing on his scooter … and going to school, of course.