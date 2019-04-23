VIDEO: 12-year-old scores goal, celebrates with immaculate 'Bust Down' moves

It’s always fun to see a young athlete score a wonder goal or bucket, complete with the subsequent reaction. In fact, the reaction is often better than the move that justifies it to begin with.

We can’t make that claim here; this free kick strike fairly falls under the category of wonder goal, but the celebratory dance routine was still positively A+.

After netting from a distant free kick, Fulham U-13 star Ma’kel Campbell, a 12-year-old English talent, segued immediately into the “Bust Down Thotiana” dance, popularized by the Blue Face song and music video.

12 year old had to BUST DOWN 😭 (via makelcampbell/IG) pic.twitter.com/FwZW6iBhhA — Overtime (@overtime) April 22, 2019

Regardless of how you feel about hip hop, the dance is pretty fun. And it’s particularly fun when used by a 12-year-old who just scored a jaw dropping goal.

It it appropriate for a 12-year-old to perform a gyrating, grinding dance? Maybe not, but hey, if Campbell is old enough to be a Nike athlete, he should probably be old enough to dance with his hips and crotch, right?