VIDEO: 2020 high school basketball prospect Chris Hampton throws down Eastbay dunk off side of backboard

Ever heard of Christian “Chris” Hampton? If so, you probably live in North Carolina.

The Northwest Guilford High School (Greensboro, N.C.) point guard is an unrated star who remains largely undiscovered on the prep circuit. He’s 6-foot-2, he’s wildly athletic, and he might just get your attention with this one big move:

In case you couldn’t quite tell at home, that’s an off-the-side-of-the-backboard Eastbay dunk, from an assist of course. And it looks totally smooth and, well, easy.

How can an off-the-side-of-the-backboard Eastbay dunk look easy? It’s perhaps Hampton’s greatest trick. He’s so athletic that he makes an NBA Dunk Contest slam look like it belongs in a warmup line. That’s something.

As of now, only Appalachian State has offered Hampton a scholarship. Something tells us that may be about to change.