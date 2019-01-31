VIDEO: Four-star football recruit Malachi Wideman scored a bucket after completing a 360 jump into a dunk

Malachi Wideman is a four-star junior wide receiver for Riverview High School in Sarasota, Fla. He’s also an explosive basketball player on the court for Riverview, as he proved to be on the play you see below:

That’s Wideman, going airborne and completing a full 360 after finding himself cut off twice by defenders in the lane. It was a brilliant play, with better execution, despite a 64-61 loss to North Port (Fla.) High School.

Wideman’s play on the football field has earned attention from the likes of Florida and Florida Atlantic, both of which have offered Wideman a scholarship. The question is whether basketball coaches will be just as strongly drawn to his potential. With moves like this, it’s a legitimate question.