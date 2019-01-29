VIDEO: 4-star PF CJ Walker flushes jaw dropping 360 eastbay dunk on fast break

C.J. Walker! Lord have mercy!

Walker, the four-star Oregon signee from Oak Ridge High School in Orlando, found himself in front of the defense on a fast break against crosstown foe Freedom. He could have cruised in for a simple layup. He could have thrown down a simple Orthodox jam. Instead, he went for the gusto.

The dunk from Walker you see above can only be described as a 360 eastbay, though it’s hard to tell from Walker’s precise lift off whether he may have even rotated beyond the traditional 360 degrees. Whatever it was, it was remarkable.

The dunk of the year contender was made more possible by the fact that the game’s result wasn’t really in doubt; Oak Ridge cruised to a 67-26 victory, with Walker providing a chunk of the Pioneers’ offense.

Then again, anyone who has the skill to casually throw down a 360 eastbay on the fast break probably isn’t too preoccupied with the conditions in which he goes up for the jam.

Good for Walker. And very good for Oregon fans. The Ducks may very well have something here with their forthcoming Florida import.