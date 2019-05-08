VIDEO: 4-star WR KeAndre Lambert absolutely torched defender at The Opening

KeAndre Lambert-Smith is one of the nation’s most sought after receiver recruits. The Maury High School (Norfolk, Va.) showcased why at the D.C. regional edition of The Opening tryouts.

Don’t take our word for it. Here’s Lambert-Smith — a nephew of Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor who is expected to choose between his uncle’s Virginia Tech, Clemson and Texas A&M — on the field against an elite defensive back:

That move is absolutely unfair. What is that, a double-hesitation, fake button hook stop and go? Whatever it is, it’s just plain unfair.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Lambert-Smith was named the wide receiver MVP of The Opening’s D.C. regional. And while we’re still months away from the high school season, it’s never too early to get excited about seeing Lambert Smith produce more plays like this.