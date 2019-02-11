VIDEO: 4th grade hoops phenom D’Qori Abanikanda's handles so amazing they scare the ref

D’Qori Abanikanda is a budding fourth grade student athlete. He loves basketball (and, we assume, recess). And, his handles are already so cold that they’re leaving referees positively shook.

Don’t believe us? Just check out this little run of play from a recent game:

That’s Abanikanda getting a VERY big post player to bite on a fake while maintaining his dribble, weaving to the hoop and connecting on a nice little lay-in. Clearly the best part was the reaction of the referee on the baseline who, perhaps unaware that he was being recorded on the backside of the play, gave off the reaction that all of us had, which went something like this:

“Hooooo, man. Oh no. Wow!”

Listen, when a referee is shimmying and shivering in the background because of a play you made, you’re doing something right. When that’s happening and you’re still in elementary school, eligible for spelling bees, you might have a very bright future in front of you.