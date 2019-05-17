VIDEO: 5-star SF Jalen Johnson completes incredible football style inbounds assist

The Nike EYBL circuit is always full of great plays, but they’re usually basketball highlights alone. Jalen Johnson’s top play from a recent EYBL event was distinctly more of a crossover.

Johnson, a 5-star recruit in the Class of 2020 and one of the top-10 recruits in the USA TODAY Chosen 25. The 6-foot-8 small forward isn’t a quarterback, but perhaps the football coaches at Nicolet High School (Milwaukee, Wis.) should take a closer look at his credentials after this play from a recent EYBL game.

As you can see below, Johnson let’s fire with a nearly 50-foot pass in the air, right to the fingertips of a teammate, who nailed a bucket just before the buzzer. The pass traveled 45-48 feet in the air, conservatively.

Yet the best part of the entire play was Johnson’s subtle celebration, a brief underhanded Heisman pose that few noticed live but may now be taking stock of on the highlight reel.

There’s always been plenty to like about Johnson’s game, between his vesatility, play making and ability to defend nearly all positions on the court. Now we can add making very long, very accurate passes to that list as well.